Montana FWP seeks high school student for Future Fisheries citizen panel 

EBS STAFF

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking a high school student to fill a two-year term on the Future Fisheries citizen review panel. The panel will consist of 14 members that will meet biannually to review proposals and recommend projects that would improve and restore wild fish habitats.

The panel operates as a key part of FWP’s Future Fisheries Improvement Program which grants about $1 million annually toward fish habitat improvements and restorations. The review panel members are governor-appointed and “must represent a variety of interests,” with members involved in conservation districts, agriculture, fishing industry, government, fishery and mining restoration and Montana students.

FWP stated that the position is voluntary, though travel and per diem are provided. Panel members meet in mid-June and mid-December.

“For more information, contact Michelle McGree at 444-2432 or FWPFFIP@mt.gov, or visit the website svc.mt.gov/gov/boards/ and use the dropdown for the Future Fisheries Review Panel. Applications are located at svc.mt.gov/gov/boards/apply.aspx and the position is open until filled,” the release stated.