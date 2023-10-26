Montana FWP warns, informs bird hunters of avian influenza

EBS STAFF

An Oct. 18 press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks noted the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in wild birds and domestic poultry. The virus was first detected in Montana in the spring of 2022.

According to FWP, cases of HPAI declined this summer but cases have appeared in the fall, including one confirmed in a Glacier County poultry flock on Oct. 12.

“In Montana, various duck species are most likely to carry the virus without symptoms, while geese and raptors have been the most common wild birds to die from the virus. The virus is also highly fatal to domestic poultry, including chickens, ducks and turkeys,” the release stated.

Infection in humans is rare, typically after close contact with an infected bird. FWP urges Montanans to take care when around sick or dead wildlife.

“Even if a bird is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal,” the release stated.

Read more about safety precautions to protect both birds and humans here.