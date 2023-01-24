Montana Science Center celebrates local professionals with the 5th Annual Women in Science event on Feb. 11 

BOZEMAN—Saturday, Feb. 11, Montana Science Center is hosting local professionals in science and technology careers at the Women in Science event celebrating International Women in Science Day, recognized on the same date. Montana Science Center supports diversity and equity in STEM Careers through hands-on experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Montana Science Center frequently holds a Women in STEM Series, celebrating international days of recognition for women in STEM careers. Each of these celebrations features interactive activities for families with children of all ages.

MSC’s Women in STEM Series features women in our community building careers in a STEM field. The event will include graduate and undergraduate students at Montana State University and professionals in the Gallatin Valley. The Series event also features women who are part of

the Science Center’s Women in STEM Advisory Group. The guest presenters at Women in STEM share their field of study through interactive, hands-on activities that relate to their careers. This event features women from Montana PBS, MSU Earth Sciences Department, MSU Optics and Photonics Society, and more.

“We look forward to partnering with women in STEM careers in our community because while the number of women graduating with degrees in STEM fields is growing, they still only make up about 25% of STEM graduates. We hope that visitors of all ages can see women in non-traditional careers and that this encourages them to consider career paths that they might have not considered before. Many children are curious about how real world problems are solved by professionals in our community, and the Women in STEM Series invites visitors to learn something new about companies, industries and available careers in our community,” says Montana Science Center Executive Director, Abby Turner.

The public is invited to this event, which will be held at the Montana Science Center: 2744 W. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free with admission and included with a family membership. All questions can be directed to Russell Rosenberg, Engagement Coordinator for the Montana Science Center.