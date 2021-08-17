Montana sued over ‘unconstitutionality’ of new abortion laws

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/17/21

Planned Parenthood has sued the state of Montana over four laws—derived from House Bills 136, 140, 171 and 299—that restrict a woman’s access to abortion. The bills passed quickly through a Republican-dominated Legislature this session and were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, who said lawmakers’ efforts “champion the unborn.” Plaintiff filings state that the laws prohibit a person’s ability to practice medical autonomy, something the current Montana Constitution protects. “Working together, the laws take aim at the full scope of abortion care the Montana Constitution guarantees—creating obstacles that operate to push women seeking abortion later into pregnancy and then cutting off access to abortion at an earlier gestational age,” the filing says.