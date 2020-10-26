Montanans are unsure about a COVID-19 vaccine

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/26/20

Montana Democrats and Republicans behave differently during a pandemic, a recent poll by the Montana State University Political Science Department revealed, including how they feel about a COVID-19 vaccine. The Treasure State 2020 Pre-Election Poll surveyed Montana registered voters between Sept. 14 and Oct. 2, 2020 and in addition to surveying political preferences for the upcoming general election, it asked a variety of questions about views, behaviors and experiences related to the pandemic. While 55 percent of Republicans sometimes or never wear a mask in public, 88 percent of Democrats do, the poll also revealed that Democrats much more likely to say they don’t know if they will get vaccinated, while Republicans are much more likely to say they will not get vaccinated.

“Overall, a much smaller percentage of people now say they will definitely get the vaccination,” said Eric Raile, an associate professor in the MSU Department of Political Science. “Nationally, Democratic politicians have been emphasizing concerns about vaccine safety, and those views are likely being reflected among Democrats in Montana.”