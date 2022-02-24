MSU sees second highest spring enrollment on record

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – Montana State University reported its second highest spring headcount ever, as well as strong graduate student enrollment and retention, according to a Feb. 22 announcement.

The official headcount showed MSU has 15,608 total students, a 4 percent increase over spring 2021 and second only to spring 2019, when the university enrolled 15,694.

“Students continue to see Montana State as the place where their hard work will forge their futures,” said university President Waded Cruzado. “We’re grateful to them for choosing MSU and to our dedicated faculty and staff for continuing to provide our students the opportunity to find success.”

Graduate student enrollment at MSU is the highest in a spring term at 2,024, a 3 percent increase over last spring. Enrolling and graduating more degree-seeking graduate students is among the goals of MSU’s strategic plan, Choosing Promise.

MSU also saw increased retention of first-time students, with 88.5 percent continuing from the fall to attend spring classes—a 4 percent increase over spring 2021. Montana residents made up 54 percent of the student body.