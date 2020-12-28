MSU ‘Snowmester’ is a big hit

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/28/20

Montana State University decided this year to offer an interim semester between fall and spring, called the “Snowmester,” in which students could catch up, stay on track or get ahead of their coursework. The Snowmester offered 85 different courses, both in-person and online, and saw an enrollment of almost 2,000 students. Administrators are saying its success exceeded their expectations—it seemed more students than initially projected were eager to take advantage of the classes offered. MSU will continue to push in-person classes this coming spring semester and forgo a spring break altogether in order to reduce the chances of COVID-19 transmission.