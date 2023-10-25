Connect with us

MSU under investigation by federal Office for Civil Rights 

Aerial view of downtown Bozeman, home of flagship Montana State University campus. ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

According to reporting by the Daily Montanan’s Keila Szpaller, Montana State University is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for discrimination. 

The university allegedly failed to “respond appropriately” to address repeated threats, including one death threat, aimed at the Queer Straight Alliance last semester. 

According to an Oct. 5 letter from the Office for Civil Rights, as reported by the Daily Montanan, the Office for Civil Rights received more than 20 complaints alleging that the school didn’t respond appropriately to reports of harassment. 

