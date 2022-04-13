Pint night to benefit Big Sky Bravery

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Beehive Basin Brewery is serving up beers for a cause at the Community Pint Night benefitting nonprofit Big Sky Bravery on April 21.

A portion of each Beehive pint sold will be donated to the Bozeman-based organization, whose mission is founded “on the belief that we all owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the U.S. military’s active duty special operations forces whose bravery and selflessness allows Americans to live in a safe and free America,” according to their website.

Big Sky Bravery offers post-deployment decompression programs to help participants reconnect with themselves, their families and their communities in the restorative natural landscapes of Montana. From snowmobiling in the mountains to fly fishing on the cool rivers, Montana’s landscape offers both peace and adventure for the special operators who visit.

It costs about $12,000 to bring out one operator to Big Sky for their weeklong programs, said Big Sky Bravery CEO and Founder Josh McCain. The money raised at the event will go toward funding summer programs which include land navigation, fly fishing trips, backcountry horseback riding trips and camping on Buck Ridge south of Big Sky.

The Big Sky Bravery team will also be present at the pint night to mingle with attendees over a Beehive brew.

“This is a unique opportunity for the community to learn more about Big Sky Bravery and get more involved with what we do for the Special Operations community,” McCain said.

Big Sky Bravery will be auctioning off a custom Big Sky Bravery Yeti Tundra 45 cooler at the pint night. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase on site for $20 per ticket or $30 for two or $50 for four.