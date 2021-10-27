Real estate remains hot as temps cool

Gallatin County continues to see high median home prices and low inventory in the real estate market. According to the Gallatin Association of Realtors monthly real estate report, median home prices increased 24 percent from September 2020 to September 2021 and 42 percent for condo/townhouse homes.

In Bozeman, the median sale price for a single-family home was valued at $734,500 in September, a 26 percent increase from September 2020 and a 45 percent increase from September 2019.

In September, the average days on market for single-family homes in Bozeman was just 12. Although slower than the turnaround in August, inventory remains low with only 58 homes available in September, equivalent to one month’s supply of inventory according to the GAR release.

“Our market continues to perform at an unprecedented level,” said Lacy Browne, GAR’s board president, in a press release. Although the real estate market tends to slow down in autumn, Browne expects sales to remain strong and continue at a higher than usual level this year.