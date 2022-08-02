Repairs begin on Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road Aug. 2

Construction instigates updates to visitor access

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Major construction repairs will begin on flood-impacted Yellowstone National park infrastructure on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Contractors will be working on all damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana. This requires alterations to the closures on the road.

The road had previously been open to bicyclists and pedestrian traffic to Barronette Meadow. Due to significant work beginning on the road this week, the road will be closed near the Warm Creek Trailhead and picnic area. This will still afford access to visitors and residents but will provide room for construction work to begin, including staging of equipment and materials needed to make repairs. It is estimated that repairs will be completed by Oct. 15, facilitating traffic between the park and Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana.

New changes to foot and bicycle access on Northeast Entrance Road

Northeast Entrance Road (via Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana): Visitors can now travel 2 miles to Warm Creek Trailhead on bicycle (on paved roadways) and by foot for fishing and hiking in areas not identified as closed. Previously, recreators could travel 6 miles into the park through the Northeast Entrance. To promote safe access within the active construction zone, the park is moving the barrier closer to the entrance to reduce potential conflicts between construction equipment and those on foot/bicycle.



Safety Precautions

Stay alert: Individuals using the roadway by foot or bicycle should be extremely cautious and expect heavy equipment on the roadways. Roadway shoulders are narrow and several curves along the roadway limit visibility. The park will also advise Oftedal Construction Inc. to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians as they continue mobilizing.

Stay Informed