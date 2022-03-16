Science Inquiry Series explores the health effects of climate change

GALLATIN VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE SCIENCES

How are climate surprises like increasing wildfires, drought and heat affecting the health of Montanans? Dr. Alexandra Adams, Montana State University’s Director of the Center for American Indian and Rural Health Equity, will address this question in the fourth presentation of the Winter/Spring 2022 Science Inquiry Series.

The talk will be presented online via Zoom on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences and co-sponsored by the non-profit community service organization Hopa Mountain and the Museum of the Rockies.

The series explores cutting edge science topics, their latest developments and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by questions from the audience. The talks are free to the public.

In her presentation, titled “Health Effects of Climate Change in Montana,” Adams will share the impacts of a changing climate as well as mitigation and adaptation strategies that individuals, communities and healthcare organizations can implement to reduce these effects.

Dr. Adams holds a Ph.D. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and worked in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Wisconsin prior to coming to MSU. Her work in CAIRHE focuses on promoting family and community wellness, climate change in human health and working in partnership with Indigenous communities to understand and solve health challenges. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2021.

The Zoom presentation will be followed by a question and answer period via the Zoom chat function; the event will last approximately an hour.

Visit gallatinscience.org to access the Zoom link for the talk.