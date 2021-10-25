Shakespeare in the Schools to tour ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. The tour began on Oct. 1.

The 10-week tour runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.

“Our mission through Shakespeare in the Schools is to share Shakespeare with students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to experience live, professional theater,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin. “Seeing children’s curiosity and excitement grow when they hear Shakespearean language for the first time is truly magical for all involved.”

The professional eight-member cast that makes up the touring company was chosen at national auditions. The company rehearsed for three weeks in Bozeman before presenting the play to middle and high schools. This year, the cast includes Calvin Adams, Sam Cheeseman, Andrés Enriquez, Emily Hawkins, Stephanie Neuerberg, Ethan Miles Perry, Nadja Simmonds and Gerit Wilford.

Montana Shakespeare in the Schools, which is based in Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts: Shakespeare in American Communities. Additional support comes from the Montana Arts Council; Montana Cultural Trust; the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation; the Sidney E. Frank Foundation; The Grainger Foundation; the Michael J. Connell Foundation; the Gianforte Family Foundation; The Morton H Meyerson Family Foundation; Applied Materials Foundation; The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation; and individual donors.

For more information, visit shakespeareintheparks.org or call 406-994-3303.

Tour Schedule

Oct. 1 – Harrison High School

Oct. 4 – Sidney High School

Oct. 5 – Plentywood High School

Oct. 6 – Wolf Point High School

Oct. 7 – Scobey High School

Oct. 8 – Pine Hills Youth Correctional Center, Miles City

Oct. 11 – Reed Point/Rapelje/Ryegate High Schools, Reed Point

Oct. 12 – Hardin High School

Oct. 13 – Roundup High School

Oct. 14 – Lame Deer High School

Oct. 15 – Chief Joseph Middle School, Bozeman

Oct. 18 – Powell High School, Powell, Wyoming

Oct. 19 – Cody High School, Cody, Wyoming

Oct. 20 – Buffalo High School, Buffalo, Wyoming

Oct. 21 – Meeteetse High School, Meeteetse, Wyoming

Oct. 22 – Worland High School, Worland, Wyoming

Oct. 25 – Augusta High School

Oct. 26 – Capital High School, Helena

Oct. 27 – Helena High School

Oct. 28 – East Valley Middle School, East Helena

Oct. 29 – Anaconda High School

Nov. 1 – Townsend High School

Nov. 2 – University of Montana Western, Dillion

Nov. 3 – Sheridan High School

Nov. 4 – Headwaters Academy, Bozeman

Nov. 5 – Sacajawea Middle School, Bozeman

Nov. 8 – Corvallis High School

Nov. 9 – Plains High School

Nov. 10 – Loyola High School, Missoula

Nov. 11 – Frenchtown High School

Nov. 12 – Florence-Carlton High School, Florence

Nov. 15 – Sleeping Giant Middle School, Livingston

Nov. 16 – Belt High School

Nov. 17 – Power High School

Nov. 18 – Simms High School

Nov. 19 – Highwood High School

Nov. 22 – Belgrade High School

Nov. 23 – Petra Academy, Bozeman

Nov. 24 – Shields Valley School, Clyde Park

Nov. 29 – Ronan High School

Nov. 30 – Polson High School

Dec. 1 – West Valley Middle School, Kalispell

Dec. 2 – Kalispell Middle School

Dec. 3 – Sentinel High School, Missoula

Dec. 6 – Columbus High School

Dec. 7 – Ennis High School

Dec. 8 – Lone Peak High School, Big Sky

Dec. 9 – Three Forks High School

Dec. 10 – Manhattan High School