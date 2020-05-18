Sheriff/Coroner Identifies man who died in Big Sky

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BIG SKY — On Tuesday May 12, 2020, at 11:15 a.m., 68 year old Big Sky resident David Green was found deceased inside his garage.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chief Deputy Coroner are currently investigating the death. During the investigation Sean Patrick Murphy was arrested for Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer and has since posted bond. The Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and we are awaiting their report.

We have been asked if there is a concern for the public’s safety, which there is not. If there was concern that would be our first priority.

The family of Mr. Green requests that they be allowed to grieve their loss in peace and not be bothered during this difficult time.