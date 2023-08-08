Support tower complete for new Lone Peak Tram

EBS STAFF

Big Sky Resort has completed construction on the sole, one-hundred-foot tower which will support the new Lone Peak Tram.

Construction for the tower took over 250,000 pounds of steel and 300 cubic yards of concrete, according to a press release from the resort. “Specialists from seven US-based construction companies and Garaventa in Switzerland worked with Big Sky Resort team members to achieve this high-alpine feat of engineering,” the press release stated.

Tower installation began in the summer of 2022 with excavation, anchor installation and the pouring of the concrete foundation. This summer, a crane was constructed at the site of the tower—about 650 feet below the summit—for completion of the tower.

The next phase of construction will include completion of terminal structures. “Next week, the track cables and haul ropes will be pulled,” the release added.

The new tram is set to open for the 2023-2024 ski season.