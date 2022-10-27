Tech workforce development program launches at state prison

DAILY MONTANAN STAFF

A workforce development program centered on building skills in technology was launched at the Montana State Prison Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Last Mile, which started in San Quentin in 2010, teaches incarcerated individuals web development fundamentals to help transition folks into employment upon release. The program exists in six states and touts a 0% recidivism rate from the nearly 400 graduates of the program, according to their website.

Students learn to create websites and web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, Express, and MongoDB, among others.

Gov. Greg Gianforte marked the program’s launch in Montana with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and classroom tour on Tuesday.

“By providing incarcerated individuals with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in the workforce, we’ll help them successfully reenter with critical skills, reduce recidivism, and make our communities safer and stronger,” Gianforte said in the release.