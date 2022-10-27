Connect with us

News

Tech workforce development program launches at state prison

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

on

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks to inmates who are a part of the “Last Mile” program at Montana State Prison, a program aimed at teaching technology skills after they are released. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MONTANA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

DAILY MONTANAN STAFF

A workforce development program centered on building skills in technology was launched at the Montana State Prison Tuesday, according to a news release.

The Last Mile, which started in San Quentin in 2010, teaches incarcerated individuals web development fundamentals to help transition folks into employment upon release. The program exists in six states and touts a 0% recidivism rate from the nearly 400 graduates of the program, according to their website.

Students learn to create websites and web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, Express, and MongoDB, among others.

Gov. Greg Gianforte marked the program’s launch in Montana with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and classroom tour on Tuesday.

“By providing incarcerated individuals with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in the workforce, we’ll help them successfully reenter with critical skills, reduce recidivism, and make our communities safer and stronger,” Gianforte said in the release.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X