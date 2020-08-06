The Buckhorn Sessions

CREEK TO PEAK

LIVINGSTON – Bringing the best of local music to you during these quiet times, Creek to Peak presents a live and online event to support local artists hosted at The Buckhorn. We will feature a different local band every other week through the fall. This is an exclusive 50 ticket first come first serve event with a full bar. Your first two beers are included in the ticket price and all the proceeds support local artists and the Creek To Peak Foundation a local Montana nonprofit.

Our First Buckhorn session is on Saturday, August 29 with Dan Henry, a local Helena singer and songwriter who brings the energy and the dance party! Look for upcoming shows as follows: