Arts & Entertainment
The Buckhorn Sessions
CREEK TO PEAK
LIVINGSTON – Bringing the best of local music to you during these quiet times, Creek to Peak presents a live and online event to support local artists hosted at The Buckhorn. We will feature a different local band every other week through the fall. This is an exclusive 50 ticket first come first serve event with a full bar. Your first two beers are included in the ticket price and all the proceeds support local artists and the Creek To Peak Foundation a local Montana nonprofit.
Our First Buckhorn session is on Saturday, August 29 with Dan Henry, a local Helena singer and songwriter who brings the energy and the dance party! Look for upcoming shows as follows:
- Saturday September 12 with Jacob Roundtree
- Saturday September 19 with Amanda Stewart and Band
- Saturday October 3 with The Wind and The Willows
- Saturday October 17 with The Dan Henry Band
Continue Reading
Weather