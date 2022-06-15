This week’s weather forecast

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Following a stretch of cool, wet conditions, temperatures are expected to jump up into the high 70s and low 80s between Thursday and Saturday this week, likely melting much of the snow that has accumulated above 8,000 feet in the past week. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected to return early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Below are the forecasted temperatures for the next week:

Wednesday

High: 63

Low: 33

Thursday

High: 77

Low: 38

Friday

High: 82

Low: 50

Saturday

High: 78

Low: 52

Sunday

High: 69

Low: 48

Monday:

High: 62

Low: 40

Tuesday