‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region – 7/5/23

On Monday, a body was removed from the Yellowstone River near Emigrant according to reporting by the Livingston Enterprise Staff. The Park County’s Sheriff’s Office indicated that the person’s identity has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing after responding to the call at 8 p.m. Monday night. The release states that the body appears to a middle-aged white male and that if anyone has any information they should contact Detective Brian Green through the non-emergency line at 406-222-2050.

