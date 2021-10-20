Town Pump will match up to $40,000 for Gallatin Valley Food Bank

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation will be matching up to $40,000 in monetary donations made to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank through their “Be a Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need” campaign. Matched donations will be accepted through Nov. 30.

Donations can be placed directly to the food bank, at any Town Pump location or its subsidiary casinos, Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond.

“It’s our single largest donation every year,” said Jill Holder, food and nutrition director with the Human Resource Development Council, the nonprofit organization that runs the food bank, to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The donations help cover the Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s yearly costs, with most of the money going toward operational costs.

Gallatin Valley Food Bank has seen increased need for its services this past year, distributing nearly 16,000 food boxes between July 2020 to June 2021 according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The food bank has had about 80-120 new families using their services each month with an average of 1,200 households each month, Holder said.

This campaign will be crucial to helping Gallatin Valley Food Bank continue to operate at a higher level and provide for the community moving forward, Holder says.