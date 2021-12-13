Winter Storm Warning in effect for Big Sky

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that took effect today at 2 p.m. MST and will last through Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 a.m. in Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison counties.

Heavy snow between 4 to 12 inches is expected at elevations above 6,500 feet with isolated areas receiving up to 20 inches. Below 6,500 feet elevations, between 1 and 4 inches are expected.

Travel could be very difficult with hazardous conditions impacting Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The National Weather Service warns of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Please slow down and use caution while traveling.

Call 511 or visit the MDT Road Report website for current road conditions.