Woman suffers thermal burns in Yellowstone

A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island, who is working in Yellowstone National Park as a concession employee, suffered significant burns near Old Faithful on Sept. 16. She suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5 percent of her body, received care from park rangers and was transported by ambulance to West Yellowstone. Due to the severity of her burns, she was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. This incident is currently under investigation. The National Park Service reminds visitors to stay on boardwalks and off fragile thermal areas, as there is scalding water just below the surface.