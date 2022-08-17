Visitors to Yellowstone decrease during July 2022

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK PUBLIC AFFAIRS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park hosted 596,562 recreation visits in July 2022. This is a 45 precent decrease from July 2021 , the most-visited July on record, and a 36 percent decrease from July 2019, the last pre-Covid year.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. Park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles.

As the park recovers from the June flood, it’s critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what’s open and closed.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1,864,771 recreation visits, down 30% from 2021.

The table below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years: