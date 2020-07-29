YNP concession employees, visitors test positive for COVID-19

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/29/20

A partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming and surrounding counties have allowed Yellowstone National Park to regularly test employees for COVID-19. So far, of the 1,237 tests to date, there have been 1,032 with negative results, zero with positive results and 205 pending. Two Yellowstone concession employees with symptoms recently tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated for 14 days. Testing was then concentrated in the area of the park where those employees were and all tests returned negative. Additionally, three park visitors who sought medical assistance at Yellowstone clinics also tested positive.

“Some of these visitor cases had symptoms prior to entering the park,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a July 28 press release. “If you have symptoms as your visit is approaching, do the responsible thing and don’t come to the park. You end up putting our employees, healthcare providers, and other visitors at risk.”