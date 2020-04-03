101 Gallatin County COVID-19 cases, 1 hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Friday, April 3, 2020, at 4:55 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 1 patient in the county is hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

As the weekend approaches many Gallatin County residents may be seeking fresh air and sunshine. While this activity is allowed under Governor Bullock’s Stay at Home order, it’s important to strictly maintain physical distance even while outside.

The number one priority is the health of others. COVID-19 exposure is life or death for many. Respect people you bump into by practicing social distancing. Wave hello, smile, be kind, and maintain a six-foot distance.

You can go outside – but be thoughtful.

Stay close to home.

Keep it chill.

Respect closures and be a good public steward. Many public areas may be closed, so check online beforehand. Although inconvenient, closures are for the greater good and prevent the spread of illness. The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.