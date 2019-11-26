10th annual Turkey Trot fuels T-day appetites

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – This Thanksgiving, don’t be a turkey—run in the 10th annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 28, presented by Big Sky Real Estate Co. and Authentic Inc.

Registration and check-in kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Fire Pit Park, with the race starting at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this 5k will help the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation in its mission to train and elevate Big Sky’s young skiers, providing services to the athletes, families and community.

Race entry includes a t-shirt and a participation medal—badges of honor as you tear into a well-earned mound of holiday food.

Head to visitbigsky.com for more information and registration details.