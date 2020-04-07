119 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Governor Steve Bullock announced today that Montana’s stay-at-home order has been extended through April 24, 2020, in efforts to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order specifics remain the same, directing Montanans to stay at home as much as possible except for essential activities. Guidelines for essential businesses and travel and quarantine also remain the same.

For the governor’s full directive, see here .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .