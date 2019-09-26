$2.5M to help curb opioid epidemic

EBS STAFF

HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will receive nearly $2.5 million in Department of Health and Human Services funds to combat opioid misuse. The State Opioid Response grant will help the department more quickly and accurately track overdose data and provide the funds to support prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The grant is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is especially focused on providing evidence-based treatment, including medication-assisted treatment.