2019 Final Appropriation Results

10 hours ago

On June 10, the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board held their final appropriations meeting for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Of the $8.4 million
available for appropriations, 28 organizations requested $11.4 million, leaving a nearly $3 million dearth, the largest resort tax has seen.

All said and done, the 3.5-hour-long meeting held at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center saw resort tax’s first use of bonding–for nearly $1 million. Bonding funds today’s projects by borrowing against the resort tax collections of future years.

View the final appropriation results below:

Look for a recap of the meeting in the June 21 edition of EBS. Visit the EBS Facebook Live recording to view the full meeting.

