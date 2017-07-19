Compass Café by Sola will anchor the ground floor of the new 25 Town Center Avenue building. PHOTOS BY LIAM KESHISHIAN

25 Town Center grand opening July 21

LONE MOUNTAIN LAND COMPANY

Lone Mountain Land Company and The Big Sky Real Estate Co. are opening new headquarters in Big Sky Town Center and will host a grand opening Friday, July 21.

The ground floor of the building at 25 Town Center Avenue will serve as a community gathering place, which will include Montana Supply, a mountain lifestyle store; Compass Café by Sola; and a real estate sales and marketing center that will be open to the public.

The second floor of the new building will be the office space housing the LMLC development team and The Big Sky Real Estate Co. sales team.

“We are extremely excited for the opening of this unique and special building,” said Mike Parker, director of sales and marketing for LMLC and The Big Sky Real Estate Co. “Not only is it an incredible addition to the Town Center area, but it will also be a gathering spot for locals and visitors of Big Sky.”

The new building will feature outdoor dining, an outdoor fire pit sculpture, and an informational concierge service for Big Sky visitors.

The Compass Café will be owned and operated by the same team behind Sola Café and Market, a popular Bozeman establishment located near Montana State University.

“I am so delighted to bring Sola’s fresh offerings to Big Sky. With everything made from scratch, Compass Café by Sola will offer early on-the-go breakfasts, boxed lunches, and dine-in service during the day and evenings,” said Sola cafe owner Tiffany Lach. “I look forward to being a part of this new gathering spot for the Big Sky community to fuel and re-fuel after their adventures.”

The seasonal menu at Compass Café will offer soups, organic salads, various macaroni and cheese dishes, hot sandwiches and wraps, and a variety of gluten free, dairy free and vegan options, Lach said. The café will serve Bozeman’s Treeline Coffee and, like their Bozeman location, there will also be a tap wall, with over a dozen fresh-brewed iced teas, lemonades and kombuchas.

Montana Supply will be managed by the founders of the local Big Sky lifestyle brand, High Country Goods and will be a continuation of what began at their former location in Town Center. Montana Supply will offer in-house design apparel, along with many new local, U.S. made, environmentally responsible vendors.

The new store will offer recreational equipment, clothing, footwear, and a selection of gifts and home décor that will blend modern design with Big Sky’s mountain lifestyle.

“Montana Supply reflects our appreciation for Big Sky, its mountains, and the lifestyle they inspire,” said Montana Supply owner Josh Tozier. “We live in an incredible community and we’re thankful to be a part of it.”

To celebrate the opening of the Lone Mountain Land Company and The Big Sky Real Estate Co. headquarters along with Montana Supply and Compass Café by Sola, there will be a grand opening block party celebration open to the public at 25 Town Center Avenue on Friday, July 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will include live music with local band The Riot Act; family activities including a bouncy house, slide and face painting; a beer garden; and food from local restaurants and vendors including Compass Café, Moe’s Original BBQ, Luxe Spirits and Sweets, Lotus Pad, Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, Moonlight Club and Ousel and Spur.