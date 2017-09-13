By Amy Hunter Assistant Community Librarian

September marks the 30th anniversary of Library Card Sign-up Month. What better time to come to the library to sign up for a library card? You only need a photo ID and yourself.

The Big Sky Community Library has adult fiction and nonfiction, biographies and memoirs for all ages, young adult books, chapter books, picture books, nonfiction for kids of all ages, books on tape/CDs, DVDs and so much more. We also have Overdrive, an electronic library with Kindle books and audiobooks; and Rosetta Stone, software to aid people interested in learning a new language. There is something for everyone at the library and we invite you to come and check it out this month.

According to the American Library Association, there are more public libraries than Starbucks in the U.S.—a total of 17,566 including branches. Nearly 100 percent of public libraries provide Wi-Fi and have no-fee access to computers—including the Big Sky Community Library, where we have computers available for patron use.

We encourage you to come to the library and see what we have for you. Come visit the library this month!

Visit bigskylibrary.org for more information.