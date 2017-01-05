2016 was a very eventful year globally.

What was your own highlight of the past year?

Spencer Crider Big Sky, Montana

“Catching a tarpon in the Florida Keys—my first one ever. I was in the Keys visiting my cousin, who is also a fly-fishing guide in Big Sky in the summer.”

Amy Langmaid Big Sky, Montana

“The highlight of my year personally was that I went on a fantastic trip to Italy. But as a Big Sky community member, I’d say the highlight of my year was enjoying the summer activities and how much busier it’s gotten in Big Sky. And I always love the [Big Sky] PBR. Enjoying the summer and it being a [busy] season now, instead of just winter.”

Rebecca Locke Big Sky, Montana

“Going to Nepal. I was volunteering out there with All Hands Volunteers; they were rebuilding schools that had been destroyed in the earthquake last year. That was definitely the highlight of my year.”

Will Norris Big Sky, Montana

“We had some epic catches this year [while] fly fishing. I’d say my favorite part of the year was the spruce moth hatch … it doesn’t happen every year. It was amazing this year and it coordinated with my [August] wedding, so everyone was in town. I got married, the fishing was awesome and all my friends had a good time.”