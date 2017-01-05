2016 was a very eventful year globally.
What was your own highlight of the past year?
Spencer Crider Big Sky, Montana
“Catching a tarpon in the Florida Keys—my first one ever. I was in the Keys visiting my cousin, who is also a fly-fishing guide in Big Sky in the summer.”
“The highlight of my year personally was that I went on a fantastic trip to Italy. But as a Big Sky community member, I’d say the highlight of my year was enjoying the summer activities and how much busier it’s gotten in Big Sky. And I always love the [Big Sky] PBR. Enjoying the summer and it being a [busy] season now, instead of just winter.”
Rebecca Locke Big Sky, Montana
“Going to Nepal. I was volunteering out there with All Hands Volunteers; they were rebuilding schools that had been destroyed in the earthquake last year. That was definitely the highlight of my year.”
“We had some epic catches this year [while] fly fishing. I’d say my favorite part of the year was the spruce moth hatch … it doesn’t happen every year. It was amazing this year and it coordinated with my [August] wedding, so everyone was in town. I got married, the fishing was awesome and all my friends had a good time.”