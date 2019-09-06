406 Forum: Aug. 30

Big Sky schools reopened their doors on Aug. 26. What excites you about the start of a new school year?

Tony Coppola

Big Sky, Montana

“Expedition. It’s a camping trip we take high school students on to kick off the year. That and being back in the classroom with all my students teaching history.”

.

.

.

Joe Muggli

Big Sky, Montana

“One thing I definitely looked forward to going back to school was a new pair of sneakers and the fresh socks; that feeling of walking in fresh and hot-to-trot. It always just kinda boosted the pride a little bit and made me feel like I was ready to take on the world.”

.

Christine Noland

Anaconda, Montana

“I always had the best summers at my grandma’s house on a little island, so I never liked going back to school. But school’s a lot more interesting now that I homeschool my kids.”

.

.

Bryan Mackie

Bozeman, Montana

“Back to school was such a long time ago, but for me it meant hunting and ski season were not far away. But school was fun—I always hung out with a great group of kids and it was always a good time.”