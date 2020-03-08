Local
406 Forum: Daylight Savings
We ‘spring ahead’ on Mar. 8 due to daylight savings time. Why do you or why don’t you believe we should still recognize DST? Can you share any stories when DST intervened in your life?
Julie Nyikos
Odessa, FL
“Our son here takes the bus and his bus pickup time is 6:45 [a.m.]. When you fall back an hour, it’s pitch dark in the morning and there’s poor lighting where the bus stop is, therefore there’s concern of the kid’s safety [and] what not. You would rather not have any time changes for the safety of the kids because it’s not in the schools budget to have designated bus stops with proper lighting because that would cost millions and millions of dollars, so that’s why I would oppose daylight savings time. I would want to not have it change all the time.”
Dylan Nyikos
Odessa, FL
“I usually wake up at like 6 [a.m.] … I woke up at 5 and walked out the door at 5:45 thinking that my bus was there; it wasn’t. I don’t really like daylight savings time at all.”
Sarah Lockhart
Big Sky, MT
“I would say at this point it’s pretty outdated. I mean honestly, yes agriculture is still big, but it’s not as important as it used to be…You can run a tractor at night, it has headlights, so you don’t need as much daylight.”
Koby Strayhorn
Big Sky, MT
“I would have to say personally I do not always agree with daylight savings time. However, I understand the original intention and if it is still appreciated by those who must work outdoors. If a farmer can get up earlier and have daylight to finish his work and be able to have dinner with his family then that’s a reason to support it in my opinion. However, for the rest of the population I think it poses an inconvenience and would more than likely be supported to be removed.”