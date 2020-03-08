406 Forum: Daylight Savings

Big Sky Skijoring Association presents it’s 3rd annual Best in the West Showdown! This Skijoring America sanctioned event will feature several competing legendary locals as well as many of the best Skijoring teams in North America. It is sure to be a rush for spectators as well as competitors for the entire weekend.

Western states have transformed horseback riding and skiing into a combined action packed competition where teams of horse, rider and skier negotiate a 700+ foot course. The horse and rider pull a skier through jumps and gates on a horseshoe-shaped course while the crowd goes wild!

SW Montana has recently been the epicenter for the growth of competitive Skijoring and will turn out some of the best in the west. Don’t miss out on seeing this rapidly growing sport showcasing some of its best competitors in your own back yard!

Races start at 12:00 noon both days and will conclude at approximately 3:00 pm.

We could not bring this thrilling event to Big Sky without our very generous sponsors. Spanish Peaks Community Foundation has stepped up and is our largest sponsor ever, at the platinum level! Yellowstone Club Community Foundation is a gold sponsor for the second year in a row. We are so grateful for all of our sponsors. Please contact Justa Adams at 406-600-1316 for sponsorship opportunities.

Join us Saturday night for the Calcutta and bet on your favorite teams. Calcutta location to be determined.

There will be outstanding food and drink options and family fun for all ages. There will also be Big Sky Skijoring merchandise available at the competition! See you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/464463531142191/