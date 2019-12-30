Connect with us

406 Forum: Dec. 20

What is the most enjoyable activity around Big Sky during the holidays?

Madeline Thunder

Big Sky, MT

“I think the resort is always fun. Around the holidays it does have, like a fun, crazy energy. It’s super busy, but you always see Santa skiing around and stuff … I think that’s a good point. Kind of like hang on to your friends and you make due and you maybe chop down a Christmas tree and put it in your little house.”

Zack O’Bryant

Big Sky, MT

“I would say just being around friends. Doing fun things with your friends. They kind of become your family, in a sense, I guess … I’d say being in a ski town, in the mountains, the weather is good for Christmas and the spirits there.”

Jimmy Jambo

Bozeman, MT

Lila Scott

Big Sky, MT

“Skiing is definitely the most enjoyable activity during the holidays and, really, just the whole winter.”

