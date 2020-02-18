Dining & Travel
406 Forum: Feb. 14
What is your “go-to” meal in the area during the winter months?
Abigael Gunther
Big Sky, MT
“The ‘man wrap’ from Wrap Shack because it’s the best thing after skiing.”
Brian Squillace
Four Corners, MT
“Beef jerky at ‘Casey’s’…because I can get it to go and I can pick up my kids and be on my way”
Patty Hamblin
Big Sky, MT
“The ‘hood club’ panini from BYWOM because it’s delicious.”
Rosie Hewitt
Big Sky, MT
“I would say the fried chicken dinner at the Riverhouse for $7…[because of] price, and taste, and atmosphere.”
