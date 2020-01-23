406 Forum: Jan. 17

With the fourth annual TedxBigSky event fast approaching, who is your greatest inspiration and why?

Stella Haas

Big Sky, Montana

“Andy Warhol inspires me because of his talent at making colors pop! He is an amazing artist.”

Alei Merrill

Eagle, Idaho

“My grandfather inspires me because he taught me the value of a good work ethic. Even as a little girl he would always talk to me about business, and now I’ve owned my own businesses for the past 28 years. The lessons that I have learned from him are completely invaluable.”

Erik Lovold

Big Sky, Montana

“My father inspires me the most because of all he has accomplished in his life and the things that he has done to help and raise his family. All of the good things that I can think of about myself all come from him—and my mother too of course!”

Gabriel Llanos

Peru, South America

“My parents inspire me because they are the best people to me, and I love them.”