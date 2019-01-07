How do you hope to make your community or the world a better place in 2019?
Hugh Lasauskas
Big Sky, Montana
“Making food, because who doesn’t love sugar? How many unhappy people do you see with a brownie or pie in their hands?”
Colleen Matlock
Big Sky, Montana
“Not littering and being a good citizen.”
Ryleigh Copland
Big Sky, Montana
“Definitely being less wasteful and be more renewable, resource and energy wise. Also, try and give back more than I take community wise.”
Joseph Harris
Big Sky, Montana
“I think to give more to charity.”