When you’re going camping, what do you bring above and beyond the essentials to enhance your experience?

Andy Haynes

Big Sky, Montana

“A positive attitude and tarps so I can pitch an extra tent.”

Debbie Hoover

St. Clair Shores, Michigan

“S’mores stuff, that’s important to me. Maybe binoculars to check things out, and a hammock.”

Ryan Wilhelm

Mesa, Arizona

“Good food and toys to keep the kids occupied.”

Babs Vanyo

Big Sky, Montana

“Music, playing cards, wine, and a portable highchair for Fuller.”