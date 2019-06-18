406 Forum: June 7

What is the most important lesson your father has taught you?

Tawni Williams-Hoch

Big Sky, Montana

Work hard, travel often, eat well. We always did trips together, my dad and I. He has all of these friends that do funny car races, and he is like the chef on site. He goes to the races and sets up grills and cooks for everyone. We always did that and it was really fun.

Heidi Lou Hughes (4)

Big Sky, Montana

He taught me how to ride my strider and he taught me that at the park. A strider is a bike without those things … pedals.

Karen Rivera

San Francisco, California

Something that I really love about my father is that he is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my whole life. He always told me this quote: ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s important to be nice.’ He also taught me that money isn’t a big deal, and that it’s best to share the wealth with other people. Kindness makes the world go round, and it will have a ripple effect on other people.

Quinn Malinowski (4)

Big Sky, Montana

He always says toughen up buttercup when I’m whining! He tells me to stop fighting with my brother when he doesn’t let me in his room. [My favorite things to do with him are] watch Star Wars and go on walks to the river.