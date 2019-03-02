406 Forum: March 1, 2019

Please join the Arts Council in welcoming back International Guitar Night to the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center on Sunday March 3, 2019. Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7:30, and tickets for the show are available at warrenmillerpac.org. Tickets are $35/$25/$15 and are reserved seats only, and will go on sale December 15th.

Each year, International Guitar Night features a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar. This 19th year of the tour will feature guest host and Italy’s explosive contemporary showman, Luca Stricagnoli who will be joined by two of France’s acclaimed young prodigies,—swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and Flamenco guitarist Samuelito. Also appearing will be the ground-breaking Turkish fretless guitarist, Cenk Erdogan Official.

Luca Stricagnoli, born and raised in Italy, is an acoustic guitarist known for his unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has garnered him over 100 million views on YouTube and sold-out shows around the world. Being a disciple of such masters as Mandino Reinhardt and Francis Moerman, Antoine Boyer has drank from the most authentic sources of gypsy jazz. In 2012 Boyer was named “Guitarist of the Year” by Guitarist Magazine, the first gypsy jazz guitarist to receive the honor. Samuel ´Samuelito’ Rouesnel first picked up a guitar at age 7. He followed a dual path of classical and flamenco guitar, studying at the prestigious Conservatoire de Caen in Normandy. Deeply attached to the flamenco tradition, both as an interpreter and composer, this young guitarist plays very personal music, his artistic talents have been sought for other kinds of projects such as film scores, album collaborations, master classes, and magazine tutorials. Cenk Erdoğan was born in Istanbul in 1979. In 1997 he won a four-year scholarship at Istanbul Bilgi University for Music Composition, he graduated with First Class Honors. In the years since, Cenk has performed around the globe playing Turkish fretless guitar. He has also been a leading fretless guitar educator, setting up classes, workshops, and a website dedicated to the subject.

The evening will feature each artist playing individually, as well as duos, trios and the full quartet performing a fun and musically diverse program. We hope you can join us for this special Arts Council event!

https://www.facebook.com/events/272797890094893/