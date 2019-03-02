Connect with us

406 Forum: March 1, 2019

On Feb. 8, a Montana House panel rejected Rep. David Fern’s, D-Whitefish, House Bill 185 which called for an extension of state brewery operation hours, replacing the current 8 p.m. mandated closure with a 10 p.m. one. The grounds for said rejection? Breweries are considered manufacturers, not retailers. What are your thoughts on the decision?

Alan Kline

Big Sky

If people have the option to choose to work there, they basically choose those hours. I don’t see what the issue is.

Sarah Maloney

Big Sky

I think it’s a little ridiculous that breweries don’t enjoy the same laws as bars to be able to serve later into the evening, and later hours would be good for small businesses in those areas.

Will Ligon

Big Sky

It seems like breweries are a completely different entity from a manufacturer. I mean, it’s not like they’re making something like a chair, they’re making something you consume. I don’t get it, you can go to a bar or a casino late, and this decision doesn’t help nearby businesses.

Peter Carroll﻿

Bozeman

I don’t go to breweries too much, but when I do go I always feel like 8 p.m. is too early, especially on the weekend. I think extending until 10 would be great.

