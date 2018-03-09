What’s been the highlight of your visitor experience in Big Sky?

Cheryl Decker Anacortes, Washington

“The cross-country trails and the coffee porter.”

Robin Elkus Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

“We came for a ski vacation and it was so beautiful. One highlight was hiking Ousel Falls trail. Lunch at Everett’s was delicious too. I highly recommend the mushroom appetizer.”

Bob Elkus Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

“The panoramic view from the top of the Shedhorn lift is stunning. That is our new happy place.”

Mary Bayley Minneapolis, Minnesota

“Coming from a big city, I was struck by the tranquility of the town and the kindness of the local residents. Oh yeah, and the divine landscape.”