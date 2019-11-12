406 Forum: Nov. 8

What are your Thanksgiving traditions?

Jordan Erickson

Big Sky, MT

“I guess it’s pretty traditional. We just do the family thing. We usually travel down to Sioux Falls. We usually have a couple Thanksgiving dinners just at the separate families. I’m kind of by myself out here; I don’t celebrate. I have some brothers that live near-by. But back in Minnesota we just hang out with family, it’s not really about Thanksgiving so much, it’s just about the family.”

Lorelei Bergman

Minneapolis, MN

“We get together with our family and have a huge Thanksgiving dinner in our cabin in Northern Wisconsin.”

Kristin Kaufman

Big Sky, MT

“Family tradition would be everyone coming together, like everyone under one roof; everyone’s cooking a part of the meal, so it all becomes one. Then after, everyone in the kitchen, cleaning up, doing a sing along [or] karaoke.”

Tory Tye

Big Sky, MT

“As a family we go over to my Aunt’s house every year, which is what I’m going to be doing this year. We usually have turkey, ham, [and] as many sides as can fit on the three tables throughout the house. We go there around 11 a.m. and just eat all the food.”