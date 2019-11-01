406 Forum, Oct. 25

With Halloween fast approaching, what are you planning on wearing as a costume and why?

Annika Severn-Eriksson

Big Sky, MT

“I will not be wearing a costume; I will be going to ski on Halloween.”

Amanda Denune

Bozeman, MT

“I think every year I dress up as Mother Nature. Just because it’s pretty and fun to put together with some flowers and leaves.”

Olivia Unemori

Big Sky, MT

“I would be a cheeseburger, because I love the song “Cheeseburger in Paradise” by Jimmy Buffet. And I would be a cheeseburger in paradise.”

Matt, Dani, and Declan Zaremba

Big Sky, MT

“We have a family costume. I will be a Lion. Dani will be a Tiger. Baby Declan will be a Bear. Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!”

Joe Muggli

Big Sky, MT

“I was going to be dressing up as Satan, because I see Halloween being a time of celebration for the lord of darkness himself.”