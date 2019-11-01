Entertainment
406 Forum, Oct. 25
With Halloween fast approaching, what are you planning on wearing as a costume and why?
Annika Severn-Eriksson
Big Sky, MT
“I will not be wearing a costume; I will be going to ski on Halloween.”
Amanda Denune
Bozeman, MT
“I think every year I dress up as Mother Nature. Just because it’s pretty and fun to put together with some flowers and leaves.”
Olivia Unemori
Big Sky, MT
“I would be a cheeseburger, because I love the song “Cheeseburger in Paradise” by Jimmy Buffet. And I would be a cheeseburger in paradise.”
Matt, Dani, and Declan Zaremba
Big Sky, MT
“We have a family costume. I will be a Lion. Dani will be a Tiger. Baby Declan will be a Bear. Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My!”
Joe Muggli
Big Sky, MT
“I was going to be dressing up as Satan, because I see Halloween being a time of celebration for the lord of darkness himself.”
