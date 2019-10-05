406 Forum: Sept. 14-27

Greta Thunberg of Sweden, 16, is the face of the climate change movement, and has encouraged her contemporaries to join her in the fight for the planet’s environmental health. What does the movement mean to you, and what does it say that people of your generation are leading the charge?

John Chadwell

Big Sky, Montana

“Looking at it through the news, it’s clearly a prevalent issue throughout the world, and many people keep ignoring it anyway. But action needs to be taken, whether some people like or not, and the sooner the better.”

Emma Flach

Big Sky, Montana

“It makes me very hopeful, because it’s ‘us’ doing it. All the old people have their opinions, and will eventually be gone, and now that it’s our opinions coming forward, we’ll be alright.”

Evan Iskenderian

Big Sky, Montana

“I think it’s really cool; I feel like kids more recently have been taking charge with bigger issues and make a difference in lots of things, especially politics like school shootings and climate change. We’re the future, so it’s important for us. Everything that Greta [Thunberg] is doing is awesome.”

Lyli McCarthy

Big Sky, Montana

“I think it makes the most sense that it’s being led by people our age because climate change is definitely going to affect us more than older people and people in the government, which is mainly just old white men that aren’t going to see the effects of climate change in 30 years like we will. So, I think it’s great that a change is coming, because climate change is something we shouldn’t be taking lightly, and more kids are realizing that.”