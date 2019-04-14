5th annual Give Big Gallatin Valley slated for May 2-3

BOZEMAN AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

From 6 p.m. on May 2 to the same time on May 3, the Bozeman Area Community Foundation will host the fifth annual Give Big Gallatin Valley, a 24-hour celebration of giving to raise important funds for nonprofits in Gallatin County.

In just four years, the local community has raised over $2.6 million for local causes. Last year alone, neighbors across the county raised over $1.28 million through the Give Big event. This year, the BACF’s goal is to inspire 5,000 donors to raise $1.5 million in 24 hours for 200 nonprofits throughout Gallatin County. The participating organizations represent a wide variety of missions that support everything from arts to trails, education to animal welfare, health to basic needs and more.

“We are humbled by the outpouring for our local nonprofit community during Give Big,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director for BACF. “Without our hard-working nonprofit partners, generous community members and local businesses, this initiative simply would not be possible. If everyone in Gallatin County donated just $15 to a cause they care about, we’d hit our goal and make a huge impact for local nonprofits.”

This year, Give Big will start the giving fun with a launch party in the Big Sky community on May 2. There will be donor lounges and events across the county for donors to give in person to the nonprofits they support.

To wrap up the celebration, BACF invites the community to take part in the Give Big grand finale on May 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rialto in Bozeman. There will be a live performance by Paige and the People’s Band, free champagne for the first 50 attendees with proof of donation, and prizes for donors and nonprofits. The launch and grand finale will both be free, open to the public and family friendly.

“Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in building healthy communities by providing critical services that often fill the gaps where the business and government sectors cannot serve,” Wilkinson said. “Give Big is a celebration of all of the invaluable donors who support this thriving nonprofit community.”

The BCAF was established in 1988 and connects people who care to causes that matter, building a better community. The BCAF serves Bozeman, Big Sky, Belgrade, Manhattan and Churchill, Three Forks and areas in between.

Visit givebiggv.org for more information, or contact Bridget Wilkinson at (406) 587-6262 or bridget@bozemanfoundation.org.