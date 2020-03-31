74 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, zero patients in the county are hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Glad to be home?

If you or someone you know has recently returned home to Montana from traveling, please protect your community and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travel is the most common known source of COVID-19 in Montana, see the Governor’s directive here .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.