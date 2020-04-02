93 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, 2 hospitalized

GALLATIN COUNTY

As of Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 2 patients in the county are hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

It remains important to stick to the basics to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Do the following to protect yourself:

Clean hands often: use soap and water and wash for 20 seconds. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water is not an option. However, this should not replace washing hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue is not available, use your inner elbow or sleeve. Immediately clean your hands.

Clean surfaces everyday. Clean “high touch surfaces” like counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables.

Use an EPA-registered disinfectant appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.