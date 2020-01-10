Annual Auction for the Arts slated for Feb. 29 at Wilson Hotel

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY— Tickets are now on sale for the Arts Council of Big Sky’s eighth annual fundraising art auction event on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Wilson Hotel from 6-10 p.m.

This event, which is the only dedicated fundraiser for the Arts Council of Big Sky, includes a quick-finish, live and silent auctions, music, food and drinks.

The live auction will feature artwork by renowned artists Kevin Red Star, Carol Hagan, Julie Chapman, Terry Cooke Hall, Rachel Warner, Cyrus Walker, Ben Pease, Amber Blazina, Barb Swartz-Karst, Miles Glynn, Carol Spielman, Harry Koyama, Tabby Ivy, Tom Gilleon and Carrie Wild, among others.

Many of the artists will be completing works during the quick-finish portion of the event, and then those final, one-of-a-kind pieces will be auctioned off later in the evening.

“Dust Storm” PAINTING BY KEVIN RED STAR

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and witness the pieces come to life right before their eyes, before being finished and framed on-site. The silent auction includes a variety of work from local and regional artists.

The event is sponsored by Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

Please visit bigskyarts.org or call the ACBS office at (406) 995-2742 for more information and to purchase tickets.