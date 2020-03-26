Arts Council, Outlaw Partners to present ‘Friday Afternoon Club’ live virtual concerts

Jamie McLean slotted for first act, March 27

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Typically, the mood of the Big Sky community toward the end of March is one of anticipation—anticipation of epic spring powder, sunny days, après ski deck parties and the last few weeks of resort skiing with your best friends. The end of another ski season is always bittersweet, but we know that summer is just around the corner, making us shift gears and think about hiking, biking, floating, fishing.

Yes, more anticipation.

This year, however, there is little in the way of anticipation; instead, it has turned to limbo. The ski season has been cut brutally short; don’t go outside; stay six feet away from everyone; cabin fever on a whole new level.

The only thing we’re anticipating is when our lives can return to normal.

To make matters even worse, this time of year is also usually a busy one for musicians, getting in their last gigs before shoulder season, sending the season out with a bang, earning their keep. For many locally, it is lost income that won’t be replaced, a forced layoff that will no doubt leave them struggling.

And for the rest of us, we don’t have those escapes that live music provides.

The Arts Council is pleased to partner with Outlaw Partners to bring a little joy into people’s homes through live performances during this strange and uncertain time. Introducing the “Friday Afternoon Club,” a live concert we hope to bring to the community every Friday afternoon going forward, at least until the COVID-19 madness ceases, giving local musicians a platform as well.

Thanks to that amazing technology, we’re able to bring Jamie McLean—who seems like a local to the many in Big Sky that know him—into your living room for the first-ever F.A.C. performance, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

So sit back and enjoy!

Concert streams can be found on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page.